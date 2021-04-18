San Diego County beach closes after sewage flows north from Mexico

FILE – In this March 1, 2017 file photo, a sign warns of sewage contaminated ocean waters on a beach in front of the iconic Hotel del Coronado in Coronado, Calif. The entire shoreline of Southern California’s Imperial Beach is closed to swimmers and surfers after sewage-contaminated runoff flowed north again from Mexico’s Tijuana River. The closure announced Friday, April 16, 2021, will be in place until testing shows the water is safe, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The entire shoreline of Southern California’s Imperial Beach is closed to swimmers and surfers after sewage-contaminated runoff flowed north again from Mexico’s Tijuana River.

The closure announced Friday will be in place until testing shows the water is safe.

The San Diego Union-Tribune says reports of the putrid smell have been flooding in from residents of coastal communities for weeks.

Hundreds of millions of gallons of toxic water has flowed north from Mexico over the past several decades.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it would spend roughly $300 million to address the problem.