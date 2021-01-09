San Diego County launches first Vaccination Super Station

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KSWB) — San Diego County is leading the way when it comes to creating herd immunity against COVID-19.

“I haven’t been satisfied by how fast we’ve been able to get the vaccines out as a region. So we approached UC San Diego about launching a Vaccine Super Station,” said Chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors Nathan Fletcher.

The decision to create a new Vaccination Super Station comes in the wake of a request from the State Health Department for counties throughout the state to increase the rate at which they are vaccinating residents. Fletcher said the goal is to vaccinate 5,000 health care workers per day.

There are more than 500,000 health care workers in San Diego County and according to UC San Diego Health, at least 200,000 still need to be vaccinated.

“We hatched an idea 72 hours ago, you know, what would it take to scale up to do 5,000 vaccines by Monday? And what’s happened between that point and now has just been an incredible amount of work,” said UC San Diego Health CEO Patty Maysent.

Fletcher sparked a deal with UC San Diego Health and the San Diego Padres to launch the super station Monday at 7 a.m.

Health care workers will be able to sign up online to make an appointment at vaccinationsuperstationsd.com. They can then drive to the Vaccination Super Station and get a free vaccine between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

This will all take place at the Tailgate Parking Lot on Imperial Avenue near Petco Park.

Each health care worker will have to show proof of employment and will be able to remain in their vehicles to get the vaccine.

