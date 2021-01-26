San Diego gorillas are recovering from COVID-19 after antibody therapy

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Several gorillas at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park appear to be recovering weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus, including a silverback who received antibody treatment.

The park’s executive director Lisa Peterson said the eight western lowland gorillas are eating, drinking and active after being exposed by a zookeeper who tested positive for COVID-19 in early January.

Peterson said fecal samples from the gorillas are no longer testing positive for the virus. She said some of the gorillas will get the COVID-19 vaccine from a supply made specifically for animals.