San Diego makes restaurant street dining permanent

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego restaurants will be allowed to continue serving customers on sidewalks and in streets following City Council approval of new regulations that make permanent the move outdoors that helped eateries survive the pandemic.

The 6-2 vote Tuesday will take effect in July when the current program expires, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Restaurant operations can be extended into metered and unmetered parking spaces in front of venues as long as they pay a fee and are along unpainted, yellow or green curbs and are at least 20 feet (6 meters) from intersections, corners, alleys or driveways.

The streets also must have speed limits no greater than 30 mph (48 kph). Two councilmembers voted no because they wanted a 25 mph (40 kph) speed limit.