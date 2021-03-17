San Francisco DA announces charges against woman involved in Uber attack

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday multiple charges against a woman involved in the San Francisco Uber assault incident.

24-year-old Arna Kimaiai was seen in now-viral video coughing on an Uber driver earlier this month.

Kimaiai has been charged with the following charges:

Attempted robbery (felony)

Assault on a hire transportation driver (felony)

Battery on a transportation driver (misdemeanor)

COVID related health code violation (misdemeanor)

Kimaiai turned herself into authorities on Sunday and was booked into San Francisco City Jail.

24-year-old Malaysia King, another suspect involved in the same incident, was arrested in Las Vegas. She agreed to be transferred in custody to San Francisco to face criminal charges.

King was arrested for the following charges: assault with a caustic chemical (244 PC), assault and battery, conspiracy and violation of health and safety code.

The incident, which has now gained tons of attention on social media, all began on March 7.

A 32-year-old Uber driver told authorities he was assaulted by two female suspects. He reported that he picked up three female passengers at San Bruno Avenue and Felton Street around 12:45 p.m.

A few minutes later, the driver stopped the car and ended the ride when he realized one of the passengers was not wearing a face mask. The driver said he could not continue the ride unless everyone was wearing a mask.

That’s when the altercation began — and it was all caught on video.

That now-viral video showed one of the passengers reach over the driver and take his phone. He was later able to grab his phone back.

The three passengers got out of the car, and one sprayed pepper spray into the car towards the driver.

The suspects fled the scene.