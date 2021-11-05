San Francisco officer arrested in connection to robbery at San Mateo Rite-Aid

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — An officer with the San Francisco Police Department has been arrested in connection to a robbery at a Rite-Aid, the San Mateo Police Department confirmed.

On Wednesday night, officers in San Mateo responded to the pharmacy on a report of a robbery.

Officials said the man attempted to run from the store but was caught and arrested.

Davin Cole with the San Francisco Police Department was identified as the suspect, according to officials.

No other details were released at this time.