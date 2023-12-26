SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco is one of the best places in the United States to celebrate New Year’s Eve. At least, according to a recent study.

In the study published by personal finance company WalletHub, the City by the Bay ranked just outside the top 10 at 11th out of the top 100 US cities for ringing in the new year. The study assessed cities across a number of categories including entertainment and food, costs, and safety and accessibility.

San Francisco received high marks for food and entertainment, coming in at no. 9, but did less well when it came to affordability (98) and safety (56).

The top city to spend New Year’s Eve, according to WalletHub, is Orlando, Florida, followed by San Diego in second. Despite its famous midnight ball drop, New York City came in third with Las Vegas and Atlanta coming in at fourth and fifth respectively.

Best cities for New Year’s Eve according to WalletHub

Orlando, FL San Diego, CA New York, NY Las Vegas, NV Atlanta, GA Miami, FL Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Denver, CO Washington, DC San Francisco, CA

Orlando scored top marks based on its nightlife options, fireworks and affordable restaurants, among other things. San Diego emerged as the top NYE destination on West Coast due to its mild weather, great restaurant choices and high Google search frequency for terms like “New Year’s Eve party” and “New Year’s Eve dinner.”