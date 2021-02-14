San Francisco pauses COVID-19 vaccination sites due to lack of supply

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco is pausing two of its vaccination sites due to a lack of supply, officials announced Sunday.

The Moscone Center site will pause for a week and reopen once supply is sufficient to resume administering vaccines.

Meanwhile, the site at City College of San Francisco will resume on Friday for second doses only.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed expressed her frustrations with the temporary closures on Twitter.

“I’m frustrated because we’ve shown that SF can administer shots as soon as they come in. CCSF has been running well for weeks,” she wrote. “The reports from Moscone are overwhelmingly positive. The only thing holding us back is a lack of supply, and I’m hoping that will change soon.”

Moscone will resume as supply increases. We're hoping for more info in the next few days. We'll maintain enough doses to ensure second shots for people on schedule.



CCSF will resume Friday for only second doses until supply increases.



No existing appointments will be cancelled. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) February 14, 2021

After opening the two mass vaccination sites, the number of vaccines administered increased to average 7,400 does over the past week.

At the beginning of last week, San Francisco vaccinated 31% of the 65 and older population, and ended the week at 47%.

San Francisco has the capacity to administer more than 10,000 vaccines per day — but officials say the city lacks the vaccine supply.

Starting Monday, state healthcare providers can begin vaccinating people age 16-64 with underlying health conditions.

That’s more than 760,000 residents over the age of 16 for San Francisco, requiring more than 1.5 million doses. As of Feb. 13, San Francisco received 262,000 doses and administered more than 190,000 doses to San Franciscans and surrounding Bay Area residents.

Officials say a third site will open this week with available appointments.