San Francisco restaurant denies service to 3 police officers whose weapons made staff ‘uncomfortable’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A restaurant denied service to three San Francisco Police Department officers on Friday because their weapons made staff ‘uncomfortable,’ the business announced in social media post.

Shortly after seating them, Hilda and Jesse staff politely asked the armed officers in uniform to leave, according to the post.

Hilda and Jesse says the restaurant is a “safe space,” and the presence of weapons prompted its staff to deny service to the officers.

“We respect the San Francisco Police Department and are grateful for the work they do,” the post wrote. “We welcome them into the restaurant when they are off duty, out of uniform, and without their weapons.”

The restaurant said its actions are not a political statement, stating it did what it thought was best for its staff.

SFPD Chief William Scott tweeted a response to the officers being denied service.

“The San Francisco Police Department stands for safety with respect, even when it means respecting wishes that our officers and I find discouraging and personally disappointing,” Scott said.

Scott’s full thread of tweets could be seen here.

Hilda and Jesse is located on Powell and Union Street.