San Francisco temporarily closes In-N-Out Burger due to vaccine defiance

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Department of Public Health closed In-N-Out on Oct. 14 because employees were not properly checking for customers’ vaccination documentation, the burger chain said in a statement.

The restaurant located in San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf has now reopened but indoor dining is unavailable.

In-N-Out said it properly posted signs of local vaccination requirements but refuses to strictly enforce them.

“We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government,” In-N-Out Chief Legal & Business Officer Arnie Wensinger said. “We fiercely disagree with any government dictate that forces a private company to discriminate against customers who choose to patronize their business.”

San Francisco mandated in August customers who dine indoor must show proof of full vaccination.

KRON4 reached out to the city’s health department for comment but did not receive a response.

Mayor London Breed announced the city is partnering with San Francisco State University, San Francisco Unified School District, and the department of health to award 10 local city students a full-ride scholarship to SFSU.

San Francisco has 83% of eligible residents 12 and over fully vaccinated, according to the city’s latest data.