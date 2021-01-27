San Francisco to strip Washington, Lincoln, Feinstein from school names

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco school board has voted to remove the names of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln from public schools after officials deemed them and other prominent figures, including Sen. Dianne Feinstein, unworthy of the honor.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that after months of controversy the board voted 6-1 Tuesday in favor of renaming 44 San Francisco school sites with new names with no connection to slavery, oppression, racism or similar criteria.

Critics called the process slapdash, with little to no input from historians.

In some schools, families have argued for a name change for years.