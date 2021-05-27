San Jose mass shooting gunman used 2 semi-automatic pistols, sheriff says

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KTXL) — The gunman in Wednesday’s mass shooting in San Jose was found with two semi-automatic pistols and was carrying 11 magazines when he killed nine people.

The light rail facility for the Valley Transportation Authority where Samuel Cassidy, 57, opened fire remains closed for the investigation.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to process the scene and expects to be there through Friday attempting to piece together a motive for the shooting.

Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith revealed new details about the shooting Thursday morning.

She told FOX40 the weapons in Cassidy’s possession appear to be legal firearms.

Authorities also found bomb-making material in Cassidy’s locker. No active explosives were found at the shooting scene.

The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office has identified nine victims.

The victims, many of them longtime employees of the transit agency, were identified as Paul Delacruz Megia, 42; Taptejdeep Singh, 36; Adrian Balleza, 29; Jose Dejesus Hernandez, 35; Timothy Michael Romo, 49; Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40; Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63; Lars Kepler Lane, 63; and Alex Ward Fritch,49.

Eight victims died at the scene. Fritch died after being taken to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center following the shooting.

“Obviously this is tragic for everyone who lost their life, but this is a person we extricated from the building and gotten to a hospital, even while the scene was still hot,” Smith said. “My heart goes out to all the family members.”

Smith also said a member of the Santa Clara Sheriff’s Office lost a relative in Wednesday’s shooting.

“Everybody in this community is touched by this incident,” Smith said. “One of our staff had a family member that was lost. I’m just so sorry. We have to put a stop to this.”

Smith said, in 2020, active shooter training took place for employees in the VTA building where the shooting happened. She added lives were saved because of that training and heroic actions by employees and law enforcement.

Cassidy was identified as a substation maintainer and former mechanic for the VTA.

He killed himself as police were arriving on the scene, making a total of 10 people dead.

Sam Liccardo, the mayor of San Jose, tweeted that there will be a vigil held at City Hall Plaza at 6 p.m. Thursday to grieve and mourn as a community.