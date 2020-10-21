San Quentin must release, transfer 50% of inmates due to COVID-19

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The California State Appellate court ruled today that San Quentin prison must release or transfer half of its inmates to stop COVID-19.

The ruling states that the prison must reduce its population from 3,547 to 1,775 inmates. The prison must also revise its expedited release program to include inmates who are older than 60 and who are eligible for parole after serving at least 25 years of their sentence.

“We therefore recommend that the prison population at San Quentin be reduced to 50% of current capacity (even further reduction would be more beneficial).”

The report also explains that elderly inmates could be relocated to other prisons with safer conditions.

“Respondents shall ensure that inmates fitting the specifications of the Elderly Parole Program receive the “special consideration” for release prescribed by that program (§ 3055).”

Seventy-five percent of the prison population has been infected with COVID-19 and 28 inmates have died from it, according to the document.

Marin County has 15 days to appeal this decision.

