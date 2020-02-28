Santa Clara County reports third coronavirus case

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The Santa Clara Public Health Department has confirmed the third case of COVID-19 in the county.

Santa Clara County public health officials revealed that an older adult women had caught the virus with no recent travel history or had been in contact with a traveler or infected person.

Santa Clara County Public Health Department spokesman Maury Kendall said the person is isolated at home and that other details would be provided at a 4:00 p.m. press conference on Friday.

The women was initially hospitalized for a respiratory illness related to chronic health conditions before being tested after a recommendation from her infectious disease physician.

A day earlier, state health officials had pegged the number of people in California with the virus at 33 after investigators announced that a hospitalized woman is believed to be the first in the U.S. to be infected without traveling internationally or being in close contact with anyone who had it.

In Santa Clara, two others had previously been diagnosed. Kendall said a man who tested positive for the virus after returning from China and stayed at home was declared fully recovered on Feb. 20. A woman who had also traveled to China tested positive for the virus on Feb. 2. and remains under quarantine at home.

This is a developing story and this page will be updated.