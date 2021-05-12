Santa Rosa police: 3 arrested in vandalism case tied to Chauvin defense witness

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were arrested Tuesday in connection to a pig’s head and blood that were left on the former home of a witness in the Derek Chauvin murder trial back in April.

Police arrested Santa residents, 20-year-old Rowan Dalbey, 34-year-old Kristen Aumoithe and 35-year-old Amber Lucas on conspiracy and vandalism charges.

Just after 3 a.m. on April 17, Santa Rosa police said they responded to reports of vandalism at a home in the west part of the city.

The person inside the home told police they were woken up by a group of people who threw a pig’s head on their front porch and splattered pig’s blood on their house.

Around 45 minutes later, investigators say they also found smeared blood on the statue of a large hand in front of nearby Santa Rosa Plaza with a sign that read, “Oink, oink.”

Police say the victim appears to have been falsely targeted because the home once belonged to Barry Brodd, a retired police officer who no longer lives in California.

One week prior to the vandalism, Brodd testified on behalf of the defense in the Minneapolis murder trial of former officer Chauvin.

“It appears the suspects in this vandalism were targeting Mr. Brodd for his testimony,” the Santa Rosa Police Department said in the April release.

Since the morning of both vandalisms, police say they’ve been following up on leads and looking for additional witnesses to the crime.

On Tuesday morning around 9:30, detectives say they served a search warrant on Match Point Avenue near Doubles Drive where they arrested Dalbey and Aumoithe.

Later that day, at around 1 p.m., detectives arrested Lucas on 8th Street near Davis Street.

Police say evidence was recovered during the search warrants and all three suspects were booked into jail.

The investigation is ongoing and there are still additional leads that detectives are following up on. Police also say there are additional suspects that were involved in the vandalism and are asking for the community’s help in identifying them.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that would assist with the investigation is encouraged to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department through their online tip line.