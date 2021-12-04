Santa Rosa sideshow involving 80 cars ends in arrests, 10 cars impounded

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Roughly 80 cars participated in two nights of illegal sideshows over Thanksgiving weekend in Santa Rosa.

Two people were arrested and 10 cars were seized by law enforcement as a result of the sideshows, Santa Rosa police announced Saturday.

There were reports of reckless driving, fights, and shootings, but police found no victims of violent crime.

The two were arrested for reckless driving and participation in illegal sideshows. Their respective cars impounded by police will be held for 30 days.

The areas in Santa Rosa most affected by the sideshows were on Hopper Avenue and Skyview Drive, Link Lane and West 9th Street, and West College Avenue and Link Lane.

Sideshow participants came from across the Bay Area, Sonoma County, and as far as Sacramento, authorities said.

Police did not reveal the identities of the two arrested.

The two arrested cannot retrieve their vehicles until after 30 days have passed and the “wanted” status on their vehicles is cleared, police said.

In addition, they must also pay tow fees, storage fees, release fees, and other fines that will cost more than $2,500.

Authorities are still looking for more of the cars involved in the sideshows.

Santa Rosa Police Chief Rainer Navarro has authorized overtime resources to help with monitoring and enforcement of illegal sideshows in the city, the department said.