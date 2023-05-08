(KTXL) — An amendment to California’s constitution that would allow 17-year-olds to vote has been proposed in the state Senate.

In February, California Senator Henry Stern (D-Los Angeles) introduced SCA 2, which would lower the voting age from 18 to 17.

“If we can ask 17-year-olds to join our military, and allow 16-year-olds to drive a car, then we must surely trust them to vote,” Stern said in a press release.

The California Association of Student Councils said it also supported the measure.

“Research demonstrates that voting is habitual—if someone votes in the first

election for which they are eligible, they are far more likely to continue voting

throughout their lifetimes,” the group said.

The Election Integrity Project California filed a comment opposing the bill saying 17-year-olds lacked the maturity and life experience to vote.

The Election Integrity Project California also said that while anyone can participate in politics, “(v)oting is different.”

Efforts to lower the voting age in California go back at least as far as 1995.

One attempt in 2004 proposed letting those as young as 14 vote, but votes from 14 and 15-year-olds would equal one-fourth of an adult’s vote and votes from 16 and 17-year-olds would only count as half of a vote.

Most recently, Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Silicon Valley) proposed lowering the voting age to 17 in 2017 and 2019. The 2019 attempt got through the State Assembly before dying in committee in the Senate.

The amendment is set to get its first committee hearing on Monday.