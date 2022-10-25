AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Almost two decades after being convicted in the death of his wife and unborn child, Scott Peterson, 50, has been removed from death row and moved across the state, from San Quentin State Prison to Mule Creek State Prison, in Amador County.

Mule Creek is located near the town of Ione, about 45 miles southeast of Sacramento and about 65 miles north of Modesto, where Peterson lived before his conviction.

In the most recent quarterly report, issued in June 2022, the prison stated having 3,827 inmates.

Last year, Peterson was taken off of death row and transferred to a Bay Area jail before he was resentenced for the murders of his wife, Laci, and their unborn son.

It was in 2020 that the California Supreme Court overturned Peterson’s death sentence and he was resentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The overturning was due to several potential jurors that may have been dismissed improperly because of their views on the death penalty.

In recent months, his case has been reviewed by a state judge to determine if there is a need for a new trial, but no final decision has been made.

It was in 2002 that Laci Peterson, 27, disappeared from the couple’s Modesto home. She was pregnant at the time with the couple’s unborn son. On Christmas Eve of 2002, her body was found in the San Francisco Bay.