BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Butte County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who escaped from the county jail on Wednesday evening.

He was identified as 34-year-old Miles Michael Kenneth Bondley.

The sheriff’s office said Bondley escaped from a fully-enclosed, high-security exercise yard sometime between 5:30 p.m. and 6:20 p.m.

Bondley is 5 feet and 10 inches tall, 170 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. He also has tattoos, including one on the right side of his neck that says, "Linda." Both of his arms are tattooed.









The sheriff’s office said he should be considered armed and dangerous. He was at the county jail awaiting trial on felony charges of burglary, stalking, assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, attempted arson and victim/witness dissuasion.

He reportedly has a history in the Butte County area, such as in Oroville, Chico, Magalia and Paradise.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately, and anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at 530-538-7322.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating how he managed to escape.