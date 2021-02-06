SeaWorld reopens with restrictions after much anticipation

SAN DIEGO — If you’ve been yearning to see your favorite marine animals in-person, you’re in luck. SeaWorld San Diego is officially back open with some modifications.

“The line just to get in was a little long, but it moved fast,” visitor Sameika Charles said.

After much anticipation, families were elated to get out of the house and spend a sunny Saturday with their favorite animals at SeaWorld on reopening day.

“It’s amazing to see them, be able to touch the sharks and see the whales for the first time in-person and all that. It’s just great being back,” Devin Halverson said.

Despite closures during the pandemic, SeaWorld says its rescue operations have continued with more than 500 animals rescues in Southern California.

The accredited zoo is now welcoming visitors back at 25% capacity. You’ll need a reservation in order to enter. When you get to the park, you’ll need to mask up and go through an infrared temperature screening at the entrance.

“It’s not invasive. They walk through, they don’t even know they’re getting their temperature checked,” said Erika Diprofio, SeaWorld’s vice president of marketing.

Rides and indoor exhibits are closed for now, but you can still see the animals and shows outdoors.

“Including a brand-new show called ‘Rescue Tails’ in Nautilus Amphitheater,” Diprofio said.

Hours of operation vary and can be viewed on the SeaWorld San Diego website.