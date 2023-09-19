Judge Rita Lin was confirmed to serve on the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on Sept. 19.

(FOX40.COM) –The Senate confirmed Tuesday that Judge Rita Lin will serve the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California as the first Chinese-American woman to serve at a lifetime capacity.

Lin spent the last five years as an associate judge on the San Francisco County Superior Court and she previously served as an assistant U.S. attorney. Lin became a national name when she advocated for LGBTQ+ rights and marriage equality by working pro bono as co-counsel against the Defense of Marriage Act, according to civilrights.org.

Lin was confirmed Tuesday with a 52-45 vote. According to multiple reports, she was voted in by every Democrat in attendance and three Republicans; Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Lindsey Graham (S.C.) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska).

Sens. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Tim Scott (R-S.C.) did not vote.