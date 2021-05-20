Senior advisor for California governor recall campaign resigns

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – A senior advisor for the campaign to Recall California Governor Gavin Newsom resigned, according to a statement made on Twitter.

Randy Economy was also an official media spokesman for the effort and had called the campaign the “greatest grassroots movement in the history of America.”

“This past week I decided to leave my position as Senior Advisor and Official Media Spokesman to the campaign to Recall California Governor Gavin Newsom (RecallGavin2020) … ,” Economy tweeted.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT:

This past week I decided to leave my position as Senior Advisor and Official Media Spokesman to the campaign to Recall California Governor Gavin Newsom (RecallGavin2020). (More) — Randy Economy (@EconomyRadio) May 21, 2021

The recall election is set to take place with enough signatures having been verified by Secretary of State Shirley Weber.

“I cried. I couldn’t believe that we had gotten there,” Economy said in an April interview.

Economy did not say what influenced his decision to leave his position, but he did say the recall remains important to him.

“ …I wish to thank the campaign for giving me this opportunity to speak on its behalf. The removal of Gavin Newsom from office will continue to be a priority. Too much is a risk to sit on the sidelines…,” Economy tweeted.