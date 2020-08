SAN DIEGO — A 5.1-magnitude quake was one in a series that rattled Baja California and was felt in the San Diego area.

At 8:09 a.m, a 4.4-magnitude quake struck 34 miles east of San Vicente. About 20 minutes later, a 5.1-magnitude quake struck 54 miles east of Maneadero, followed by another 5.1-magnitude quake and a 4.5-magnitude quake.