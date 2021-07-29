Shasta County DA: PG&E ‘criminally liable’ for Zogg Fire

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – The Shasta County District Attorney’s office says they have determined that PG&E is criminally liable for causing the Zogg Fire.

In a Facebook post Thursday, the DA’s office said a filing decision will be made before the anniversary of the fire.

“I hope this information brings awareness to the importance of fire prevention during the current drought and severe wildfire season,” said District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett.

The Zogg Fire started on September 27, 2020 and burned a total of 56,338 acres along with 204 structures.

Four people died and one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the fire.