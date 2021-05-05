Shasta County woman arrested, suspected of starting 2018 Delta Fire

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Shasta County district attorney filed 20 felony counts against a local woman who was arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of starting the 2018 Delta Fire.

Cynthia Ann Leroux was arrested at her Mountain Gate home and booked into the Shasta County Jail, according to Cal Fire Shasta Unit Batt. Chief J.T. Zulliger. Her bail has been set at $1 million.

Leroux has been charged on suspicion of starting the Delta Fire, which burned over 63,000 acres and forced residents in Shasta, Trinity and Siskiyou counties to flee their homes.

Over 45 structures, including 20 homes, were lost to the flames of the Delta Fire. Interstate 5 was closed for several days as a result of the fire, which caused major delays for truck drivers and travelers.

Kari Otto, who works for the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, said Wednesday restoration efforts following the fire will cost $59 million.

Leroux is suspected of starting the fire on Sept. 5, 2018, near the Shasta Lake area. According to Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett, Leroux also faces charges for starting two other fires, including one in December 2018 that was started “mere feet away” from where the Delta Fire was sparked. That fire destroyed an RV.

Of the 20 felony counts filed by the DA’s office against Leroux, two counts involve two truckers who were badly injured in the midst of the flames. DA Bridgett says one of the truck drivers was badly burned as he ran for his life from the Delta Fire. Another truck driver was trying to help someone when he sustained a serious head injury. Bridgett says he ended up needing extensive rehabilitation.

Leroux could face several years in prison if convicted, according to the DA. She has yet to be arraigned.