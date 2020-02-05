Sheriff: Search warrants served in Kristin Smart case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KTXL) -- The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office served search warrants at four separate locations in California and Washington in connection to the disappearance of Stockton-native Kristin Smart.

Two of the locations are in San Luis Obispo County, one is in Los Angeles County and the other is in Washington state.

Investigators questioned San Pedro resident Paul Flores as they searched his home and confiscated potential evidence.

Public interest in the case reignited last month when the sheriff's office said they took two trucks belonging to Flores' family members into evidence.

Flores is believed to be the last person to see Smart alive.

Because the warrants are sealed by the court, no further details about the search were available.

Smart was 19 and a freshman at California Polytechnic State University when she walked from an off-campus party, back to her dorm room and disappeared nearly 24 years ago.

In the fall of 2016, officials excavated a hillside not far from California Polytechnic State University, giving hope to the family who had been waiting 20 years for any word of her whereabouts.

Although the search turned up items of interest, Smart’s remains or anything of significance was never found.

With every passing year, the prospect of a break in the case or a potential definitive lead has kept Smart’s family's hope alive.

They said they remember her as a young, evolving woman, with big dreams.

"She was a dreamer,” said Smart’s mother, Denise, in an interview with FOX40 in 2018. “But she had expectations.”

Attention to the case gained momentum from the crime podcast Your Own Backyard. Celary Greene said she enjoys listening to the podcast.

"Podcasts helping solve unsolved cases and it’s great,” she said. “It gives the family hope, closure, some type of answers.”