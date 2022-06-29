SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) —The California State Sheriffs’ Association made an announcement following a data breach that leaked personal information on concealed weapon permit holders.

“It is infuriating that people who have been complying with the law have been put at risk by this breach,” said CSSA President and Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea.

On Tuesday, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to FOX40 sister station KSEE that a breach on a California Department of Justice site showed the names, addresses, and license types of every concealed carry weapon (CCW) holder in California. Other information shown was date of birth, gender, race, driver’s license number and criminal history.

California sheriffs were made aware of the potential issue on Tuesday and it was confirmed to the CSSA on Wednesday.

“California’s sheriffs are very concerned about this data breach and the risk it poses to California’s CCW permit holders,” Honea said.

According to the CSSA, it’s believed some of the information may have been copied and posted to the internet before the DOJ knew of the breach and took the site down. The CSSA said the DOJ will be contacting all CCW holders.

The DOJ will tell them of the breach and “institute a program to mitigate any harm or damages.”

“This unauthorized release of personal information is unacceptable and falls far short of my expectations for this department,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “I immediately launched an investigation into how this occurred at the California Department of Justice and will take strong corrective measures where necessary.”

According to the AG’s office, “Social Security numbers or any financial information were not disclosed as a result of this event.”

The AG’s office said Californians may still take some steps to protect their credit.

Monitor your credit

Consider placing a free credit freeze on your credit report

Place a fraud alert on your credit report

The breach followed the publication of the state’s 2022 Firearms Dashboard Portal on Monday.