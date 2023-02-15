(KTXL) — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a reported hostage situation near Phoenix Lake Estates on Wednesday.

A SWAT team and crisis negotiators also went to the scene at Phoenix Lake Road, and they are trying to talk with a man into a peaceful resolution.

•Video Above: Man accused of deadly crash, carjacking appears in court

As law enforcement handles the situation, several road closures are in place: Phoenix Lake Road at Bear Cub Drive and Phoenix Lake Road at Paseo De Los Portales.

The sheriff’s office has not said what led to the hostage situation or how many people could be involved.

Residents are asked to stay away from the area.

Phoenix Lake Estates is about 110 miles southeast of Sacramento, directly east of Stockton.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.