Sheriff’s Office: Lightning strike kills Fresno man while hiking John Muir Trail

LAKESHORE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Fresno man died after being struck by lightning while hiking on the John Muir Trail last Friday.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Nicholas Torchia of Fresno was hiking in the area of Salle Keys Cutoff near Muir Trail Ranch around 2 p.m. when a thunderstorm rolled in.

Sheriff’s officials said Torchia took cover from the storm by leaning against a tree.

The tree was then struck by a lightning bolt and Torchia fell to the ground.

Hikers with Torchia checked on his condition after the lightning hit and Torchia said he didn’t feel well before falling unconscious, according to officials.

Officials said two medically-trained hikers in the area tried to help revive Torchia by giving him CPR for three hours, but he died from his injuries.

When the sheriff’s office was notified of Torchia’s death, they worked with the California Highway Patrol to land at Blayney Meadows to recover his body.

Weather conditions delayed the transport until 6 p.m.

Torchia was then flown to Fresno where the county coroner ruled his death to be “electrocution caused by lightning,” according to the release.