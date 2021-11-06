Toddler killed in freeway shooting on I-880 in Oakland: CHP

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A 23-month-old Fremont boy has died after he was shot inside a vehicle that was traveling on I-880 in Oakland, according to authorities.

A CHP spokesperson said dispatchers began receiving calls about a shooting on the freeway around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The victims were traveling in a white Lexus sedan, southbound I-880 near Filbert Street, when their vehicle was suddenly struck by gunfire, according to CHP.

A family friend tells KRON4 they were headed home from San Francisco to Fremont when the shooting happened.

3 adults and 3 children were in the car, but the toddler was the only one hit.

The family friend identified the toddler as Jasper Wu.

He was rushed to Oakland Children’s Hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to CHP.

KRON4 also learned that Jasper’s mother was driving the car. She’s a single mother, and Jasper is her only child.

CHP says evidence at the scene may indicate the victims were not targeted in this incident and the toddler was struck by a stray bullet.

The family of the toddler just left the hospital. Police are still outside. pic.twitter.com/XQG5tsLITV — Amanda Hari (@AmandaHari) November 7, 2021

Video uploaded to the Citizen app showed multiple police vehicles on the freeway around 3:00 p.m.

All lanes on I-880 N and I-980 E were been blocked as a result of the shooting.

Traffic was diverted off at 23rd Ave. as CHP investigated.

At 5:13 p.m., all lanes reopened.

UPDATE: Residual Delays on Northbound I-880 between 23RD Ave and I-980 E in Oakland as Well as Between the I-880/I-980 Interchange and 18th St. All Lanes Open. — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) November 7, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP Investigation Tip line at 707-917-4491.