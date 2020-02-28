Siebel Newsom, governor’s wife, endorses Warren

(AP) — California’s first partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom has endorsed Elizabeth Warren just days before the state’s Democratic presidential primary.

Her husband, Gov. Gavin Newsom, hasn’t backed another candidate since fellow Californian Kamala Harris exited the race.

Siebel Newsom said in a Friday statement that “women need a champion in the White House” who will stand up for women, protect reproductive rights and lift up marginalized voices.

I am so proud to announce my endorsement of Elizabeth Warren for President!



Now more than ever, women need a champion in the White House & we need a fighter to defeat Donald Trump.



So on #SuperTuesday, please join me in voting for Warren & together let's make history! pic.twitter.com/fxzI2E4Ln0 — Jennifer Siebel Newsom (@JenSiebelNewsom) February 28, 2020

Siebel Newsom is a documentary filmmaker focused on gender equity. She’s chosen the “first partner” moniker instead of the traditional “first lady” because it’s gender neutral.

California is one of 14 states to hold its primary on Tuesday. Warren plans to campaign in the state on Monday night.