KINGVALE, Calif. (KTXL) — The spring storm in the Sierra is causing headaches for drivers, but it is also offering good news for ski resorts as the snow brings much-needed precipitation.

The California Highway Patrol and Caltrans crews were hard at work clearing the roadways. The CHP responded to numerous collisions and spinouts.

One of those calls was for a wrong-way driver trying to go eastbound on westbound Interstate 80 near Kingvale. The CHP said the driver was drunk and was arrested by officers.

Meanwhile, for businesses, the snow is bringing great power days.

“Last weekend of the year at Sugar Bowl. Looking forward to doing some skiing, should be a good weekend,’ skier Philip Lamoreaux said.

A family from Sacramento moved up their trip to Reno to catch the winter wonderland in the Sierra.

“Wish it was here earlier in the year instead of April. But beggars can’t be choosers,” Kevin said.

For John LaCurelle of Colfax after a day of full fun, that fun was cut short.

“We have to pop the chain guard off, but we’ll continue,” LaCurelle said. ”Just step one, take her back, fix her up and bring her out snow for sure.”

It’s recommended that drivers take it slow and be patient if they are going to go through the Sierra. The National Weather Service Sacramento said a winter weather advisory will still be in effect along the west slope of the Sierra Nevada until 5 a.m.

Here's a look at current chain controls…while 89 doesn't have controls up portions of it are closed due to snow.



Conditions will improve tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/314PnF9sEr — Kristina Werner (@KristinasCall) April 15, 2022