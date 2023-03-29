(KTXL) — On Wednesday, the Central Sierra Snow Lab recorded the first 700 inches of total snowfall in 70 years and the highest snow water equivalent in over a decade.

Snow water equivalent is the amount of water that would result from melting the snowpack, according to the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab.

Total snowfall is measured during the given water year which is from Oct. 1 to Sept. 31 of the following year and is noted by the year in which the water year ends.

713 Inches of Total Snowfall

After just over 20 inches of snow fell in the Donner area in the last 24 hours the total snowfall for the 2023 water year has reached 713 inches.

This is the first time since 1952 that the snow total has reached 700 inches at the Sierra Snow Lab.

On March 24, the Snow Lab reported that they were only 7.9 inches away from reaching the 700 inch mark.

This new 713 inch total snow count places this water year 99 inches shy of the 1952 total of 812 inches and 42 inches over the 1983 record of 671 inches.

On average, snow totals on March 29 are around 322.05 inches which makes this years snow total 222% above average to date.

Most Water in a Sierra Snowpack in 11 Years

This years snowpack also broke a trend and a record as the snow water equivalent reached 72.9 inches.

On March 22, the Snow Lab said the snowpack was holding an estimated 69 inches of water and was only 3.4 inches from beating the 2010/2011 water year record of 72.3 inches.

The Snow Lab was somewhat doubtful that the record would be beaten as the snow water equivalent tend to begin to dip down on March 24 of each year since 1991.

However, these most recent storms charged the snowpack with more precipitation and snow for a week.

This years snow water equivalent is now 213% above the average point for March 29 and 197% over the peak average snow water equivalent.

More snow is expected to fall Wednesday and return Saturday through early next week after a brief break in the winter weather, according to the Snow Lab.