Fresh Sierra snow brings traffic to a crawl

(KTXL) — A Friday snowstorm brought inches of fresh powder to the Soda Springs area, but getting to the flakes is a slow process.

The 18-mile trip from Blue Canyon to the summit took drivers nearly two hours, with some illegaly using the shoulder to pass other cars.

Stalled vehicles also added to the crawling traffic.

“No, I knew that it was snowing up here, but I did not expect for it to be this slow,” said Devin Wall.

In Nyack, it wasn’t cold enough to snow, but it was still tough getting there. An onslaught of rain peppered Interstate 80 for hours, beginning in the foothills.

“It was wild,” said one driver.” I was hydroplaning in the rain.”

Some wished they had left home earlier to make the drive in the daylight, but it was too late for that.

“Tried not to drive in the dark but the traffic back there in the rain slowed us down,” said Ronnie Saunders from Antioch.