Sign-ups for 2021 California health care coverage start Nov. 1

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Uninsured Californians can sign up for next year’s health care coverage starting Nov. 1, according to a press release sent Friday.

Covered California’s annual open enrollment period runs through Jan. 31, 2021. Consumers must sign up by Dec. 15 in order to have their coverage begin on Jan. 1, 2021.

“Open enrollment is the one and only time of the year where all eligible Californians can sign up for quality health care coverage without needing to meet any special circumstances,” said Peter Lee, executive director of Covered California.

Consumers who sign up can qualify for financial help from the federal government, the state or both, Friday’s release says. They can also find out if they qualify for lower-cost private plans through Covered California or free Medi-Cal coverage, which is open year-round.

There are currently 1.5 million Californians enrolled in Covered California, the organization says. It is among the longest open enrollment periods in the U.S., “twice as long as what is offered in the federal marketplace.”

Those interested in seeing which plans are available in their area may use the Shop & Compare tool on CoveredCA.com.