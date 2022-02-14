Sisters sentenced for stealing over $272K from woman at care facility: AG Bonta

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Two sisters have been sentenced for stealing about $272,000 from a 66-year-old woman at a residential care facility in San Joaquin County, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced on Monday.

The woman was living at A Place Called Home II in Escalon, where Lesley Danielle Pinola was a facility administrator.

Lesley Danielle Pinola, who had pled no contest to one felony count for theft from an elder, was sentenced to 180 days in jail and two years of felony probation.

Her sister, Rita Ann Tiffany Martinez, who had pled no contest to a misdemeanor charge of receiving stolen property, was sentenced to 90 days in jail and one year of probation.

Investigators learned that Pinola convinced the woman to write checks which came out to more than $272,000. Officials say Pinola had “no right collecting” those checks.

Officials say Martinez helped allow the checks to be deposited into her bank accounts.

The victim, who passed away from serious health issues, had requested in her will and trust that 50% of her proceeds would be donated to Doctors Without Borders USA, and 50% to Shriners Hospitals for Children – Northern California.

Because of Pinola and Martinez’s actions, the victim’s final wishes were deprived.

“Two sisters decided to take advantage of an elderly resident for their own personal gain, and now they are facing the consequences of their actions. The stolen money that has been returned will be donated towards its intended purpose, fulfilling the last wishes of a resident who wanted to do good for others,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Our senior citizens face financial abuse all too often, and I am committed to raising awareness on this issue and protecting other residents from falling victim to similar crimes.”

In Monday’s agreement, the sisters were required to pay back $240,000 to the victim’s estate immediately. While on probation, Pinola will be required to pay back the remaining $32,000.

The entire amount repaid will be ultimately given to the charities.

The investigation into the sisters was conducted by the Attorney General’s Division of Medi-Cal Fraud and Elder Abuse.

A copy of the complaint is available here.