Six Flags Discovery Kingdom reopens rides

VALLEJO, Calif. (KTXL) — Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo is reopening rides for the first time since the pandemic began.

Thursday and Friday, season pass holders have exclusive access to the park.

On Saturday, the park will open to all California residents.

‘It’s a Bird…’It’s a Plane…It’s Superman Ultimate Flight, getting ready for its comeback!Starting this week, 4/1 for Membership Holders, 4/2 for Season Pass Holders & 4/3 to the General Public. Make your reservation today https://t.co/KQ1Dl70Ds1 #thethrilliscalling 🎢 pic.twitter.com/7JegEcpRmv — Six Flags Discovery Kingdom (@sixflagsDK) March 30, 2021

To adhere to state COVID-19 guidelines for theme parks, Six Flags will limit capacity, require an online reservation, stagger arrival times and require guests to social distance.

Everyone over age 2 will also be required to wear a mask.

Californians are ready to visit their favorite Six Flags theme park and have some fun. Last year, we set the standard for operating our parks safely and entertained nearly seven million guests in adherence to government and CDC health guidelines. We will follow those same stringent guidelines as we reopen our rides and attractions in our California parks Bonnie Weber, Senior Vice President of Park Operations

The park will also utilize new technology, including thermal imaging for temperature checks and touch-less security checks.