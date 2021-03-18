Six Flags Discovery Kingdom set to reopen with rides

VALLEJO, Calif. (KTXL) — Six Flags Discovery Kingdom announced it will reopen with rides running, starting April 1.

The company said members and season pass holders can access the park on April 1 and 2. It is then open to the general public on April 3.

Californians are ready to visit their favorite Six Flags theme park and have some fun. Last year, we set the standard for operating our parks safely and entertained nearly seven million guests in adherence to government and CDC health guidelines. We will follow those same stringent guidelines as we reopen our rides and attractions in our California parks. Bonnie Weber, Senior Vice President of Park Operations

This reopening comes at the heels of Disneyland’s announcement that its California parks will reopen in late April, following lifted COVID-19 restrictions for counties in the red tier.

California theme parks, including Universal Studios and Disneyland, will be required to limit ticket sales to in-state residents only and operate at reduced capacity.

Six Flags also announced safety measures including online reservation, staggered arrival times, social distancing and sanitization.

Six Flags is hiring team members for the 2021 season, and applicants can apply and interview online beginning Thursday.

Hurricane Harbor Concord is also expected to announce an opening date in the future.

This is no joke😉. RIDES ARE BACK April 1 for Members, April 2 for Members & Season Pass Holders, & April 3 to everyone! 🙌🎢#TheThrillIsCalling pic.twitter.com/TZFMYr6f0K — Six Flags Discovery Kingdom (@sixflagsDK) March 18, 2021