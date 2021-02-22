Six Flags reopening parks in 2021

ARLINGTON, Texas (KRON) — Six Flags announced it is soon reopening its theme parks and waterparks.

The company is celebrating its 60th anniversary season and is welcoming guests back for the 2021 season while following safety measures.

Park reopening dates vary based on local, state and federal COVID-19 guidelines.

Discovery Kingdom

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom is currently open weekend with a walk-through event. In April, the park will celebrate spring break with new activities.

The park is preparing to transition to full operation roller coasters, rides and attractions in accordance with the California Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Hurricane Harbor Concord

Hurricane Harbor Concord is making plans to reopen in accordance with the California Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

The waterpark looks forward to bringing back the popular Summer Night Slides event with music and special food options on select days this summer.

Magic Mountain

Six Flags Magic Mountain is launching a new drive-thru event “Cruis’n the Park Car Show,” which will include more than 100 of the world’s best automotive displays from muscle cars and hot rods to low riders and mini trucks.

The event will launch from Feb. 28 through March 13.

The “Thrill Capital of the World” is in preparation mode and will fully reopen in accordance with the California Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Hurricane Harbor

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, located right next door to Magic Mountain, will reopen in accordance with the California Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

For a full list of park reopenings, click here.