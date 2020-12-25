Small businesses, nonprofits can apply for COVID-19 relief next week

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A California-wide COVID-19 relief grant program will start accepting applications on Dec. 30, with grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 available to the state’s small businesses and small nonprofits.

A total of $500 million was allocated to the program. That money will be administered by the California Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA) at the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development.

Eligible businesses or small nonprofits must meet a set of criteria in order to qualify. More details on the rules can be found here.

The application window opens Dec. 30 at 8 a.m., and closes Jan. 8 at 11:59 p.m.; approval notifications will start Jan. 13.