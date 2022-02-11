SoCal resident arrested on suspicion of arson after brush fire destroys home

(KTLA) — An arrest was made Friday in connection to the Sycamore Fire that destroyed two homes in Whittier a day earlier.

Detectives arrested a suspect who was found with burns in the canyon in the area of Banyan Rim Drive, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of arson.

He was described only as a Whittier resident in his early 50’s.

The brush fire burned about four acres in Whittier on Thursday, destroying two homes and damaging at least one other.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau Arson Explosives Detail is investigating the fire.

Check back for updates to this developing story.