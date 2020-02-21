Some California lawmakers call Planned Parenthood Valentine’s goody bags ‘harassing,’ ‘vulgar’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some state lawmakers voiced their outrage over a Valentine’s Day delivery from Planned Parenthood.

For National Condom Day, which falls on Feb. 14 and is recognized by some organizations as covering Valentine’s Day week, a spokesperson said Planned Parenthood delivered a notecard, candy and condoms to all legislative offices in the Capitol. The cards read, “Roses are red. Violets are blue. Planned Parenthood promotes safe sex. Now your office can too!”

Printed on the condoms were, “Don’t f*ck with us. Don’t f*ck without us.”

Planned Parenthood included these condoms in their Valentine’s Day deliveries to Capitol offices. (Photo by Sen. Mike Morrell)

Nearly a week later, Sen. Mike Morrell, R-Rancho Cucamonga, released a statement calling the condoms’ slogans “a veiled threat and a strong-arm tactic.”

“Communicating such an overtly crude and sexualized message is inappropriate in any workplace, including here at the capitol,” Sen. Morrell said in Thursday’s statement.

He called on his Democratic counterparts to condemn the deliveries.

Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, took to social media to blast the Valentine’s Day gifts, also saying the condom wrappers “(appeared) to be a threat.”

“We confirmed several offices received this ‘gift’ from Planned Parenthood, including mine. Really???? This is how PP communicates with members of the state legislature. Good thing I stoped (sic) a group of kids from seeing it in my office……#Crass#disgusting#Vulgar,” Sen. Grove wrote in a comment on Southern California Pastor Jack Hibbs’ Facebook post.

A spokesperson with Planned Parenthood sent FOX40 a statement explaining the items were not specially created for the Capitol delivery:

We used the day as an opportunity to highlight the importance of safe sex, something we think all members of the legislature can support, especially to help reduce the epidemic levels of STDs in the state. Planned Parenthood is proud to advocate and promote safe sex, and we will continue to highlight the importance of sexual and reproductive health care with all legislators, especially in light of federal attacks. Jennifer Wonnacott, Vice President of Communications and Campaigns for Planned Parenthood

And not all lawmakers were as up in arms about the gift. Assemblyman Evan Low thanked the nonprofit in a tweet.