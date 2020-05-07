Some DMV field offices to reopen Friday

Live Now
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Department of Motor Vehicles said Thursday it was reopening select field offices across the state.

The DMV said 25 offices would be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the exception of Wednesdays, when offices open at 9 a.m. The offices will reopen Friday.

Despite expanded online services during the statewide stay-at-home order, the offices will reopen to help people with DMV business that requires an in-person visit, like reinstating a suspended license or applying for a disabled person parking placard.

See a complete list below.

ArletaBakersfieldCarmichaelConcordFontana
FresnoFullertonGlendaleInglewoodLancaster
Los AngelesModestoMontebelloOakland ClaremontPalm Desert
ReddingSalinasSan Diego NormalSan FranciscoSan Jose DLPC
San MarcosSanta AnaSanta RosaStocktonYuba City

