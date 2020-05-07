Some DMV field offices to reopen Friday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Department of Motor Vehicles said Thursday it was reopening select field offices across the state.
The DMV said 25 offices would be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the exception of Wednesdays, when offices open at 9 a.m. The offices will reopen Friday.
Despite expanded online services during the statewide stay-at-home order, the offices will reopen to help people with DMV business that requires an in-person visit, like reinstating a suspended license or applying for a disabled person parking placard.
See a complete list below.
|Arleta
|Bakersfield
|Carmichael
|Concord
|Fontana
|Fresno
|Fullerton
|Glendale
|Inglewood
|Lancaster
|Los Angeles
|Modesto
|Montebello
|Oakland Claremont
|Palm Desert
|Redding
|Salinas
|San Diego Normal
|San Francisco
|San Jose DLPC
|San Marcos
|Santa Ana
|Santa Rosa
|Stockton
|Yuba City