Sonoma County mayor refuses to resign after assault allegations

WINDSOR, Calif. (AP) — The mayor of the California wine country town of Windsor is maintaining his innocence and refusing to resign after five woman alleged in a newspaper report that he sexually assaulted them in separate incidents.

Mayor Dominic Foppoli denied the women’s claims, writing in a statement that he is “completely innocent of the conduct alleged” in the San Francisco Chronicle.

Foppoli said the allegations were driven by politics, and he made clear that he would fight growing calls to step down.

As of Saturday, five women had come forward to say Foppoli assaulted them in incidents from 2002 to 2019.