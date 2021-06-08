Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office: Man climbs into vineyard fan, gets stuck for 2 days

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sonoma County deputies discovered a man trapped in a vineyard fan Tuesday morning who had been stuck there for two days.

A caller told the sheriff’s office there was a suspicious car parked at a private property on Piner Road near Winberrie Knolls.

“The vehicle was parked in a location that made no sense,” the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office wrote in their release.

A deputy who responded to the call found the vehicle but not a driver and also spotted a lone hat sitting on some farm equipment.

That’s when the sheriff’s office says the deputy looked down the shaft of a fan, where a man was stuck inside. The sheriff’s office later learned he had been there for two days.

Fire personnel were able to free the man from the shaft and he is expected to make a full recovery.

Sheriff’s officials say the man claimed he was taking pictures of engines on antique farm equipment. However, investigators discovered the man had taken methamphetamine sometime before climbing into the vineyard fan.

The sheriff’s office says it has recommended charges of trespassing and drug possession. The man is also suspected of violating probation and is on pre-trial release for a pending case.