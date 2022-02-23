SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — South Lake Tahoe police are asking the public to stop calling them to give opinions on Hank the Tank.

Weighing in at 500 pounds, the black bear was nicknamed by the South Lake Tahoe Police Department for its enormous body size, achieved by breaking into dozens of homes and feasting on homeowners’ groceries.

Agencies local to the area are deciding what to do with the bear, but despite the many calls to them, SLT police said they do not have a say in where Hank ends up.

“Our dispatchers are being inundated with these calls about Hank. It’s affecting their ability to give their full attention to emergency calls,” SLT police said. “The SLTPD does not have a say in where Hank lands. Our local wildlife agencies are working together to find the best option for Hank. No one wants to see him euthanized. They are searching for an option that will be good for Hank’s mental/physical health, and the safety of our local residents.

Hank the Tank has broken into 28 homes and prompted more than 100 calls to police over the past seven months. The bear has even been recorded lumbering around by a home security camera in the Tahoe Keys neighborhood.

When the bear became bigger and bolder, it started smashing through windows, using his size to bulldoze into homes.

State wildlife officials have not disclosed their final decision for Hank’s future.

Amy Larson contributed to this report.