Southern California assistant principal suspected of molesting child

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say an assistant principal at a Southern California high school has been arrested on suspicion of repeatedly molesting a young girl over at least two years.

Booking records show 42-year-old Matthew Lin Johnson could face charges including continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.

The alleged victim, who’s now 10, told investigators that Johnson sexually abused her multiple times when she was 7 and 8 years old.

Officials say the alleged victim and the suspect knew each other. There’s no evidence that the suspect had inappropriate contact with any students at the school where he worked.