Southern California shooting wounds 3, including teenage boy

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A drive-by shooting in downtown Long Beach on Saturday night left three people wounded, including a 13-year-old boy, authorities said. Another teenager is charged with being the gunman.

The victims — two men and the teenager — were standing outside when the violence occurred, police said. The shooting’s motive is unknown, but it is being investigated as possibly gang-related.

Three people were arrested and a gun was found inside their vehicle, police said Sunday. The suspects — Jonathan Rodriguez-Zamora, 23, and a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy — are charged with three counts of attempted murder, as well as other offenses. It was not immediately clear if they had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

Rodriguez-Zamora was driving the vehicle, and he is being held on $3 million bail. The 17-year-old boy was the gunman.

One victim, a 23-year-old man, remained in critical condition Sunday. The others — an 18-year-old man and the 13-year-old boy — were described as stable.

The shooting erupted around 7:30 p.m. outside a shopping center called The Pike near the popular Aquarium of the Pacific, sending shoppers and employees running for cover, Long Beach police said.

The shooting took place in front of a Hooters restaurant, and at least one bullet came flying through the door, Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna told The Long Beach Post.

“It’s not every day that a bullet goes through your front door, and there’s blood all over the floor,” he told the newspaper.

Long Beach’s shoreline entertainment district, where the shooting occurred, is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) from downtown Los Angeles.