Speaker Rendon appoints first Latina as California Assembly majority leader

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, announced Friday he is appointing Assemblymember Eloise Reyes, D-San Bernardino, as Assembly majority leader for the 2021-22 session.

“In her time in the Assembly, Assemblymember Reyes has proven herself to be an outstanding legislator and a natural leader,” Rendon said in a statement. “I’m happy to welcome her to the important role of Majority Leader. Her strong work ethic and progressive ideals will benefit every Californian.”

“I am honored to have been chosen as Majority Leader and want to thank Speaker Rendon for his trust in me and his steadfast leadership in keeping the Assembly focused on delivering real results for the people of California,” Reyes added in a statement.

Reyes will be the first Latina to serve as Assembly majority leader in California, as well as the fourth woman. She has served in the Assembly since 2016.