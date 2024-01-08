BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A date for the special election to fill Kevin McCarthy’s vacated 20th District Congressional seat has been set.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced the special primary election for McCarthy’s former seat will take place on March 19 — two weeks after the presidential primary on March 5. A runoff election if no candidate wins a majority of the vote is scheduled for May 21.

Last December, McCarthy announced he would resign from Congress by the end of the month after being removed as Speaker of the House in October.

A spokesperson for Assemblymember Vince Fong — whose general election candidacy faces potential legal challenges — told 17 News’ Jenny Huh that Fong will run in the March 19 special election.

17 News is reaching out to other general election candidates if they are planning to run for the March 19 special election.

Check back for updates.